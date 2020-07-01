Kylie Jenner shares throwback bikini selfie as motivation to 'cut off quarantine pounds'

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared a throwback picture reminiscing about pre-COVID times' figure. According to Fox News, the 22-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared throwback video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday wherein she posted the flick of herself donning a two-piece bikini.

The makeup mogul captioned the clip from January, "OK, cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow."

Over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner clan rang in Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday at Jenner's posh 36.5 USD million estate in the lavish Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the family is also still riding high on the reported news of rapper Kanye West's Yeezy 10-year partnership deal with Gap which he's said to have finalised on Friday for undisclosed terms.

The deal, which can be revisited and renewed after five years, is anticipated to generate some 1 billion USD in annual sales for the Gap brand that had already seen a global revenue figure of 4.6 billion USD last year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever