La Liga: Levante end Barcelona's unbeaten dream with shocking 5-4 win

Barca striker Luis Suarez wears a dejected look during the La Liga match against Levante in Spain on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Ernesto Valverde refused to blame his defenders despite Barcelona's chances of becoming the first team to post an unbeaten La Liga season coming to an end with astonishing 5-4 defeat by Levante on Sunday night.

"We haven't been solid, every time they attacked they scored," Valverde said in quotes reported by Marca. "It's not normal for us to concede five goals. Levante have played well with freedom and we haven't been able to control them. We went to sleep, thinking we could automatically lift our performance in the second half. "Yerry Mina showed personality at certain moments of the match and I haven't seen him make a mistake. Our opponents were really good."

