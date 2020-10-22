La Liga rolls out red carpet at Red Fort, other cities in world to celebrate El Clasico showpiece

To welcome the most anticipated global premier of the year – El Clasico, La Liga has rolled out the red carpet for El Clasico in seven iconic locations around the world including the Red Fort in New Delhi to celebrate the biggest match in world football, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Saturday 24th October at 7.30pm IST. India was chosen, for its heritage site, and globally recognised locations.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid clash for the 181st time in La Liga this weekend and the special La Liga ‘Red Carpet’ installations symbolise the invitation to the world to watch El Clasico, with the message of La Liga invites you to the gala premier of the season.’

El Clasico is known as the fiercest rivalry in world football and La Liga’s installation highlights the passion and intensity of this fixture, embodied within their message #YouHaveToLiveIt (in Spanish: #HayQueVivirla).

The seven Red Carpet locations were carefully selected for both their prestige and entertainment, two characteristics synonymous with both El Clasico and the two clubs, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The iconic locations of the striking El Clasico Red Carpet includes seven cities across six continents: Sydney Opera House - Sydney (Australia), Red Fort - Delhi (India), Navrus Palace - Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Tower Bridge - London (United Kingdom), Place du Souvenir Africain - Dakar (Senegal), The Vessel at Hudson Yards - New York City (United States of America) and Torre del Reloj - Cartagena des Indias (Colombia).

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India said, “El Clasico is the biggest rivalry not only in LaLiga but the world, with aggressive competitiveness between the clubs and of course adding to that great history. We are delighted to place the red carpet at a historic place like the Red Fort in India which will bring to life the excitement, the entertainment, the glamour and the global reach of this fixture and LaLiga. Barcelona vs Real Madrid is always an incredible show, and with the world watching we’re sure this edition will be no different.”

