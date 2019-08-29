Law student arrested in connection with Rs 15-lakh robbery in northeast Delhi

crime

A collection agent of a scrap dealer was robbed of Rs 15-lakh by four bike born robbers near a flyover in Khajuri Khas area on April 5

New Delhi:

A law student was arrested for allegedly involved in a daylight robbery of Rs 15-lakh in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi in April this year, police said on Wednesday.

Absconding accused Rakesh Nagar (35) was caught by Delhi Police's Special Cell from Yamuna Vihar area of the city on Tuesday, they said, adding a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest. A team of Special Cell led by inspector Ishwar Singh arrested Nagar from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Yamuna Vihar, said DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwah.

"Nagar was wanted in a case of armed robbery that took place in Khajuri Khas on April 5 this year. He was on the run in this case for the last four months. A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared by Delhi Police on information leading to his arrest," he said. A collection agent of a scrap dealer was robbed of Rs 15-lakh by four bike born robbers near a flyover in Khajuri Khas area on April 5.

"During investigation it was revealed that accused Rakesh Nagar had played a key role in that robbery by providing information to his associates about movement of the collection agent," the officer said. Other accused in the case have already been arrested. Nagar is pursuing LLB II year from Himachal Pradesh, the officer added.

