Ex-India spinner Sunil Joshi becomes new chairman of selectors

From MSK Prasad, the onus to take a call on MS Dhoni's retirement is now on new chairman of selectors, Sunil Joshi. The former spinner, one of the three candidates from South Zone along with Venkatesh Prasad and L Sivaramakrishnan, was on Wednesday appointed Prasad's successor after the ex-wicketkeeper's four-year term ended. Central Zone's Harvinder Singh was appointed in place of Gagan Khoda.

Karnataka man Joshi's selection panel will pick the ODI team for the three-ODI South Africa series. Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) head S Madan Lal said Joshi & Co will be able to take tough calls despite the new chairman of selectors not having any selectorial experience.

"When you are a coach, you are part of selection committee also," said Madan Lal.

"We have selected those who can take the hardest decisions. [Be it head coach] Ravi Shastri or [captain] Virat Kohli, we are taking about the Indian team," the 1983 World Cupper added.

Joshi, who once claimed five wickets for six runs for India in an ODI against South Africa in 1999, has coached state teams like Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and has been the bowling coach of Bangladesh. "I asked how he handled the Bangladesh selectors and his association with four-five other teams including J&K. He has done the toughest of jobs.

"His thoughts were the best; his thoughts were very clear. He was pretty straightforward," said Madan Lal. Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 one-day internationals for India.

Joshi and Harvinder's work will be reviewed after a year before providing extensions. Harvinder, who has coached Punjab and Railways for the last five years, felt his first-class experience will help him in his new job.

"It will certainly help me as I am aware of domestic players. I would analyse them differently when I was a coach. So, definitely my experience in coaching will help me. I will try to do justice to talented players getting their due recognition," said Harvinder, 42, who was part of Sachin Tendulkar's 1997 Sahara Cup-winning team which beat Pakistan 4-1 in Canada.

