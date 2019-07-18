Leonardo DiCaprio finally addresses Jack's death in Titanic

hollywood

Could Jack have survived in the final moments of Titanic is a question that still haunts fans 20 years later but just don't ask actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Fans have long argued that Rose should have made room for Jack on the floating piece of lumber after Titanic's sinking. Rose, who lay atop the door, survived in the end while Jack, who held on to the edge, froze to his death in the icy Atlantic waters.

Both director James Cameron and actor Kate Winslet have weighed in on the scene but DiCaprio refused to get drawn into the debate despite gentle coaxing from his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

During an interview with MTV, DiCaprio was asked, "Could Jack have fit on that door at the end of "Titanic"?

Jumping into the conversation, Robbie said, "Oh my gosh, I thought it. I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a (little) girl" but a taciturn DiCaprio said, "I have no comment."

When the question was put to Pitt, he said, "That is funny. Well, I'm going to go back and look now, shoot". The actor then turned to DiCaprio to slyly ask: "Could you have squeezed there? You could've, couldn't you?"

A smiling DiCaprio said, "No comments".

Calling it the "biggest controversy" in cinema, Robbie attempted to get an answer again.

"Did you mention it at the time? Were you like should we make the door smaller." she asked.

"Like I said, I have no comment," an unmoved DiCaprio offered.

Cameron had called Jack 's death an "artistic choice", which had nothing to do with the physics of two people fitting on the door.

"The answer is very simple because it says on page 147 (of the script) that Jack dies. Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him...," Cameron had told Vanity Fair in an interview.

"The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. Its called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons," the director had said.

When the question was put to Kate Winslet by popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel, she had teased, "I agree! I think he could have actually fitted on that bit of door."

Stephen Colbert asked her about the ending again in 2017, reminding her about Rose's promise that she would never let go of Jack.

"I lie. I fully lie. I hold my hand up, I let him go," Winslet told Colbert of her famous line, "I'll never let you go" but said Jack's death wasn't just on Rose.

"He just should have tried harder to get on that door, because I think we would have (fit)!"

