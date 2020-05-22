Let it flow

Every person has a universe of emotions, thoughts and ideas within them. Tehzeeb Online, a digital edition of a show presented by Chand Ka Tukda, an entertainment platform that showcases spoken word poets and artistes, is calling upon Hindustani poets to come forward and share a part of their universe by reading out or reciting self-written poems. The online open mic will be hosted by spoken word artistes Ankush Tiwari and Richa Mishra. The event is free for anyone to join, either as a spectator or a performer; it doesn't matter if you're a novice or an expert. All you need is the courage to express yourself and be vulnerable in front of an audience of strangers.



Ankush Tiwari

The organisers have put this event together as a means to venerate the community of Hindustani poets with love and support. The show has been crafted in collaboration with Dialogues, a platform that helps artists and creative people find hand-picked spaces to perform their work. "Tehzeeb is an opportunity to showcase your talent and passion for Hindi or Urdu poetry. Whether you're a weekend writer or a published author, if you revel in poetry recitations, this is the place for you," says Varsha Hegde, community manager at Dialogues, the organisation behind the initiative.

On May 22, 7 pm

Call 6361358825

Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news