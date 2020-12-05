Letitia Wright faces backlash over COVID-19 vaccine comments

Black Panther actor Letitia Wright, 27, has been slammed by netizens for her remarks over the vaccine.

On Thursday, the actor tweeted a video, which features host Tomi Arayomi expressing scepticism about vaccines in general and specifically the one that is on its way for the Coronavirus. Wright added the prayer hands emoji with her tweet. Twitter users quickly expressed their concerns with the video.

Later, Wright wrote: "If you don't conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself... you get cancelled." She also said it was "not my intention to make anyone upset nor am I saying don't take it. I'm just concerned about what's in it, that's all. Isn't that fair to question or ask?"

After a user suggested that Wright focus more on medical journals, the actor responded, "Still have a right to worry about how my body will react. It's not lazy, it's thinking for myself."

