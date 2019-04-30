Let's bring the team together

things-to-do

Head over to a meet-up for fans of the Marvel enterprise, where you can crack trivia questions and take home cool merchandise

Participants at a previous meet-up

After waiting for a year, most fans of Avengers Endgame would have left the cinema hall in tears. As the final credits rolled, what had come to an end wasn't just the longest feature film in the series, but also an era of comic goodness we knew as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU.

Celebrating the culmination of the 22-movie series, the folks at Cancetta Mumbai, a social media-handling firm, will organise a gathering for all Mumbaikars to meet like-minded fans and discuss the conclusion of the series.

"It's the Star Wars of this generation," says curator Anthony Stephen Mendes. The event will include fun activities like cosplay and scene recreations, fact-sharing sessions, and character-based rapid-fire rounds. There's even a quiz where the winners will stand a chance to bag cool merchandise from the series.



A still from the film

The meet-up is sure to take you on a trip down memory lane from what started with an experimental move at the end of Iron Man (2008) over a decade ago to a movement and hysteria that has resulted in a new genre of movies and growing fan base, stemming from readers of the original comic books. "The gathering is an offline way to bid goodbye to one of the best cinematic universes of all time," adds Mendes. The event is open to all but participants below 21 years will have to be accompanied by parents.

On Tonight, 7 pm onwards at Doolally Taproom, 135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner.

Call 48931314

Free

