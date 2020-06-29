Let's take the stage together

ATTEND

For a performance artiste who is used to working in a space, we are left with a nonplussed feeling of what to do. For those who work with children, it has been a double whammy with learning activities going online," says Kirtana Kumar of Bengaluru-based Little Jasmine Theatre Project. It is what drove her to conceptualise a one-of-a-kind, free-for-all webinar, titled Because the World is You, Theatre Pedagogy for children in the time of Zoom. Six speakers from around the world — Kenjiro Otani (Tokyo), Shaili Sathyu (Mumbai), Anurupa Roy (New Delhi), Emily Zillah Gray (London), Chanakya Vyas (Bengaluru) and Julia Dina Hesse (Wiesbaden) — will address subjects like re-imagining theatre exercises for the digital world, making theatre more sustainable, engaging underserved children and more.



Kirtana Kumar and Jehan Manekshaw

"Young practitioners who earn a living through theatre didn't know how to go forward. There was a need to have a conversation about the opportunities in the lockdown," explains Kumar, adding that after the sessions, the webinar will be divided into five breakout rooms for deeper conversations. While city-based practitioner Jehan Manekshaw will host one on creativity and interactivity, Sheena Khalid will discuss privilege and online content. There will also be a section where practitioners will share tool kits developed in the last three months. "These resources will be available to everyone," says Kumar adding, "The idea is to move forward and create new work for the new world."

On June 30, 2 pm to 4 pm

Email jayaramaprajita@gmail.com for registrations

