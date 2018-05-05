Liam Neeson to star in thriller 'Charlie Johnson in the Flames'

Irish actor Liam Neeson will play the protagonist in the new thriller film "Charlie Johnson in the Flames"



Irish actor Liam Neeson will play the protagonist in the new thriller film "Charlie Johnson in the Flames". The "Commuter" star will play a war correspondent in the film which will be directed by Tarik Saleh, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is an based on a novel of the same name by Canadian academic and ex-politician Michael Ignatieff . Justin Haythe is adapting the screenplay. The story follows Charlie Johnson, an American-born war correspondent who works for the BBC and witnesses the murder of a young woman while covering a war in the Congo.

Johnson, haunted by her death, returns to find the young woman's killer, only to become entangled in a web of violence and intrigue. The film will be produced by Michael London, Jawal Nga and Edward Saxon.

