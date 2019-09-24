Lili Reinhart talks about her character Anabelle in Hustlers

Sisterhood is a bond that will stay forever no matter what. That's how the characters of Hustlers are. And being the youngest one has a lot of perks and its own negatives. Amongst an ensemble cast of Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart will be seen playing the role of the youngest member as Anabelle.

Sharing more about her character, Lili Reinhart says, "The youngest member of the quartet is Annabelle, a striking combination of innocence and allure. "Your heart goes out to her," says Lili Reinhart, who takes on the role. "I liked the idea of playing a woman who is innocently provocative and a little clueless – and who has a lot to learn. Annabelle is in an especially vulnerable place when we meet her; she's living without her family, which has rejected her because of Annabelle's profession; and trying to get by the best way she can. Annabelle responds to Ramona's motherly care and immediately bonds with her."

Hustlers reminds us of our girl gang and the crazy charades that we planned on doing and even did. Spicing it up with glamour, crime and drama, ace director Lorene Scafaria showcases a group of stirppers in New York City who begin to steal money by drugging stock traders and CEOs who visit their club. Co-produced by Jennifer Lopez, the movie is scheduled to release on September 27, 2019, by PVR Pictures in India.

Hustlers is all set to hit the big screens on September 27, 2019!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates