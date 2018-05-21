Lily Allen drank a bottle of vodka a day

At one point, during her tour in 2014, Lily Allen even struggled to decipher between hard liquor and still water



Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen, 33, has detailed a secret battle with alcohol which - at its worst - saw her consume a bottle of vodka each day. At one point, during her tour in 2014, she even struggled to decipher between hard liquor and still water, reports mirror.co.uk. Her revelation comes in an interview with the new issue of men's magazine, GQ.

She said: "I was drinking a bottle of Grey Goose (vodka) a day. Part of it was I was really heavy after I gave birth to Marnie, my youngest, and I lost a lot of weight." "I was trying to meet the beauty standards and wasn't eating and I felt very insecure about the way I looked."

"I lost my house and my kids started to feel distant and I broke up with my husband." To combat this, she completed six months of sobriety. She also attended 90 dependency meetings.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever