Lionel Messi's wife Antonella leads birthday wishes on Twitter as he turns 33

Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who turned 33 on Wednesday. The Barcelona star was born in 1987. In his astonishing career, Lionel has won numerous team and individual trophies and continues to remain the force behind Barcelona's surge both in domestic and European competitions. Here are a few wishes:

Antonela Roccuzzo: "Congratulations to the love of my life. We will celebrate today, tomorrow and always. Thank you so much. I love you @leomessi."

Neymar Jr: Happy birthday brother #leomessi

Gary Lineker: "Happy 33rd Birthday to Lionel Messi. He is reaching the twilight of his astonishing career. 722 games and 699 goals for a player that is creative and unselfish for others as he is prolific and deadly in his finishing. We'll miss him when he is gone. Enjoy him while we can."

Never mind the goals. Nobody has ever passed the ball better than Messi. Nobody has ever seen the things Messi sees. Nobody @ me with a better player. There’s never been one. https://t.co/Cj2zeIlO3L — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 24, 2020

Ivan Rakitic: Happy birthday @leomessi, I wish you all the best. Enjoy your day!

Carles Puyol: "Congratulations Leo. Enjoy your day."

FC Barcelona: "Today we are swapping for 'GOAL OF THE DAY' for an even better video because the best in the world deserves the best celebrations. Happy Birthday Leo #Messi."

LaLiga: "Happy 33rd Birthday Lionel Messi."

On the personal front, Lionel Messi got married to his childhood friend Antonella Roccuzzo, whom he knew since the age of 5. The couple tied the knot in June 2017. They have 3 sons together. Lionel Messi also captained the Argentina football team and led them to the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals against Germany. Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006.

