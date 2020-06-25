Lionel Messi's wife Antonella leads birthday wishes on Twitter as he turns 33
In his astonishing career, Lionel has won numerous team and individual trophies and continues to remain the force behind Barcelona
Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who turned 33 on Wednesday. The Barcelona star was born in 1987. In his astonishing career, Lionel has won numerous team and individual trophies and continues to remain the force behind Barcelona's surge both in domestic and European competitions. Here are a few wishes:
Antonela Roccuzzo: "Congratulations to the love of my life. We will celebrate today, tomorrow and always. Thank you so much. I love you @leomessi."
Neymar Jr: Happy birthday brother #leomessi
Feliz cumple hermano #leomessi ððð½â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/VHVX4VjukQ— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 24, 2020
Gary Lineker: "Happy 33rd Birthday to Lionel Messi. He is reaching the twilight of his astonishing career. 722 games and 699 goals for a player that is creative and unselfish for others as he is prolific and deadly in his finishing. We'll miss him when he is gone. Enjoy him while we can."
Happy 33rd birthday to Lionel Messi. He’s reaching the twilight of his astonishing career. 722 games and 699 goals for a player that is as creative and unselfish for others as he is prolific and deadly in his finishing. We’ll miss him when he’s gone. Enjoy him while we can. ð— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 24, 2020
Never mind the goals. Nobody has ever passed the ball better than Messi. Nobody has ever seen the things Messi sees. Nobody @ me with a better player. There’s never been one. https://t.co/Cj2zeIlO3L— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 24, 2020
View Photos: Lionel Messi - His records and stats that you must know!
Ivan Rakitic: Happy birthday @leomessi, I wish you all the best. Enjoy your day!
Happy birthday Leo! I wish you all the best! Enjoy your day! ðð¥³ð @TeamMessi #IvanRakitic #Messi pic.twitter.com/DyaRFXYzwb— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) June 24, 2020
Carles Puyol: "Congratulations Leo. Enjoy your day."
FC Barcelona: "Today we are swapping for 'GOAL OF THE DAY' for an even better video because the best in the world deserves the best celebrations. Happy Birthday Leo #Messi."
Today we are swapping for 'GOAL OF THE DAY' for an even better video because the best in the world deserves the best celebrations.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Happy birthday, Leo #Messi! ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/4oUlULvD9o
Messi is 33 today and well established as the greatest player in the world. Trophy 34 major trophies. 629 goals for Barca. T-shirt 722 appearances for Barça. First place meda. 6 Ballons d'Or. Athletic shoe 6 Golden Shoes. But what do you know about his time as a youth player? Back with leftwards arrow above.
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Messi is 33 today and well established as the greatest player in the world— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 34 major trophies
âÂÂ½ 629 goals for Barça
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 722 appearances for Barça
ðÂÂ¥ÂÂ 6 Ballons d'Or
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 6 Golden Shoes
But what do you know about his time as a youth player? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
THREAD ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/XPvGMg3OGO
Happy 33rd birthday, Leo!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 33 years of unforgettable moment
WhichðÂÂÂÂÂÂ moment would you pick? pic.twitter.com/JOgy5rNmXo
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEO #MESSI! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/fxfd6inxat— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2020
LaLiga: "Happy 33rd Birthday Lionel Messi."
(_(— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 24, 2020
/_/'_____/)
" | ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ |
Happy 3âÂÂ£3âÂÂ£rd birthday, Leo Messi! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/DLzvnYFQvc
Watching Messi play football is the best gift ever! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/9qjZAnSRsp— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 25, 2020
On the personal front, Lionel Messi got married to his childhood friend Antonella Roccuzzo, whom he knew since the age of 5. The couple tied the knot in June 2017. They have 3 sons together. Lionel Messi also captained the Argentina football team and led them to the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals against Germany. Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have known each other since the age of five. They were friends who became lovers later on
-
Antonella Roccuzzo is the cousin of Lionel Messi's childhood and closest friend Lucas Scaglia, also a footballer
-
In 2008, at the age of 20, Lionel Messi entered a relationship with Antonella Rocuzzo. Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo confirmed their relationship in 2009
-
On 30 June 2017, 6 days after his 30th birthday, Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo got married
-
Lionel Messi and Antonella's wedding ceremony was not really religious one
-
In order to celebrate Antonella being pregnant for the first time, Lionel Messi stuck a ball under his jersey after scoring a goal in 2012
-
In picture: Lionel Messi and Antonella with their son Thiago. He was born in 2012
-
Lionel Messi, Antonella with their sons Thiago and Mateo during the latter's birthday. Mateo was born in 2015
-
Lionel Messi and Antonella have three sons - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro who was born in 2018
-
In picture: Lionel Messi and Antonella at City Center Rosario complex and the Pullman Hotel
-
Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo had decided to give donations to Leo Messi Foundation as wedding gifts
-
Antonella Roccuzzo is besties with footballer Cesc Fabregas' wife Daniella Seimaan
-
In picture: The couple relax during one of their night outing
-
In picture: Messi and Antonella during an event. Don't they look cute together?
-
Lionel Messi is Barcelona's most prolific footballer and has a number of records to his name.
-
In picture: Lionel Messi and Antonella during a night of clubbing
-
In picture: Lionel Messi and Antonella get into selfie mode
-
Messi and Antonella - The couple are always smiling, which shows that they have found happiness in each other
-
In picture: Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo looking dapper in black
-
In picture: Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo with their sons Thiago and Mateo during Christmas
Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentina team, currently playing for the club Barcelona, turns 33 today. Lionel Messi and his childhood friend Antonella Roccuzzo are one of the cutest couples in sports today. On his birthday, we look at a different side to him and how they keep the romance alive. Pictures/ Messi, Antonella Instagram
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe