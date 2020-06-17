Lisa Kudrow wishes her 'genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND' Courteney Cox on her birthday

Posting several throwback photographs, actor Lisa Kudrow on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to her close friend and actor Courteney Cox. Kudrow took to Instagram to post the pictures in which the two 'Friends' are seen having a great time with her pet dogs.

She also posted a stunning single picture of the birthday girl along with other pictures and complemented the post with a heartwarming birthday wish in the caption.

"Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you," Lisa wrote in the caption.

To which Courteney replied by commenting, "I love you loot!! So much xx."

The two actors had worked together in the much-loved 90s sitcom 'Friends.'

Courteney who is known for portraying the famous character of Monica Geller in the sitcom turned 56 on Wednesday.

