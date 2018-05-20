Listen to Chugtai and Parsai at Kitab Khana in Mumbai

A collective is introducing the audience to Hindustani literature



KC Shankar, Shashwita Sharma and Vicky Ahuja

It was in 2014, when several theatre and screen artistes came together in the hope of bringing the works of renowned, as well as lesser known, Hindustani writers to life. Three years on, that dream is taking shape one storytelling session at a time. Jashn-E-Qalam, a collective of storytellers, comprising actors KC Shankar, Shashwita Sharma, Vicky Ahuja and Madhurjeet Sarghi among others, will celebrate the brilliance of Hindustani literature with solo performances of short stories, over the next three weekends in the city. On the menu this Sunday is Chashm-e-Baddoor, which will showcase satirical texts from Hindustani literature — Harishankar Parsai's Inspector Matadin Chand Par, Ismat Chughtai's Chuimui and Patras Bokhari's Marhoom Ki Yaad Mein. Over the following weekends, the artistes will present Ek Baar Ki Baat Hain at Yoga 101 and Harkat Studios in Andheri. The show will combine an interesting mix of genres.

Literature, says Shankar, "mirrors society and great writers allow the individual and the collective to reflect on their humanity and sometimes the absence of it. This experience can teach, inspire, make us laugh, or horrify us". Shankar says that "Hindustani literature, particularly makes this connection even more personal. The stories, milieu, characters and voices; their concerns and challenges are very relatable". He explains, "Also, as an audience, most of us have grown up on the visual medium, and theatre of a similar, imitative kind. So, you have an audience that comes prepared to watch rather than listen. But, by performing these short stories without any sets, props or costume, the solo storyteller impels the audience to visualise what they are listening to. Thus, opening up their imagination and transporting them to another world." It is this magical experience that the artistes hope to re-create. "Here, even the audience becomes a co-conspirator in the story," says Shankar.

