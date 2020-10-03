Little dolls, big stories

She is a free spirit with a resolute heart. A mop of wild, curly hair on her head and large spectacles that frame her little face, the Curly Wurly doll is no bigger than a finger on your hand. But, her creators say, she's a little doll with a big story.



Created by a Bengaluru-based couple, Anisha P and Premnath Alayil, former advertising creative directors who quit their jobs to live an eco-conscious life, Curly Wurly, the miniature doll brand, is everything a mass-produced, big toy brand isn't.

Handmade with love using ethically and locally sourced materials that are good for the earth and you, every doll with the trademark hair is unique.

Sharing the genesis of this venture, Anisha says, "I was always into creating miniature crafts, but it wasn't until last year after I quit my job, that my husband and I decided to turn this into a full-fledged venture. More than kids, our Curly Wurly dolls have resonated with adults who love to collect cute handmade items."

When asked what the underlying message of these beautiful collectibles is, she adds, "When we designed them, we did not just want them to be fashionable playthings, but also serve as reminders of the importance of slowing down, of conscious living."



Premnath Alayil and Anisha P

While one doll reminds you to keep seeking new adventures, a red-haired wonder in her Onam attire reminds you of God's own country. And yet another, with her oversized spectacles resembles a teacher who inspires you to challenge your limits.

The dolls even captured the interest of gallerist Dilip Narayanan of OED Elements, who showcased the duo's handiwork at his high-end clothing and accessories store in Kochi, and is planning to launch an exclusive collection with them.

This collection in addition to an art installation dedicated to the Curly Wurly doll will be exhibited at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in December. "The new collaboration with the Curly Wurly makers will see the dolls depicting the culture of Kerala," shares Narayanan, who signs off saying, "The beauty lies in the sheer effort that goes behind crafting every doll by hand."

Cost Rs 999 onwards

Log on to curlywurly.in

