Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates his mother's birthday till 4am

Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino was seen leaving Bem Brasil restaurant in Liverpool at 4am last morning after hiring the full space to enjoy the special occasion with a host of family and close friends



Roberto Firmino with mother Mariana Cicera Barbosa de Oliveira and wife Larissa Pereira

Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino had plenty to celebrate this week after the Reds' 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League. However, on Wednesday, the midfielder had another celebration on his mind, his mother, Mariana Cícera Barbosa de Oliveira's birthday.



According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the striker was seen leaving Bem Brasil restaurant in Liverpool at 4am last morning after hiring the full space to enjoy the special occasion with a host of family and close friends. His wife Larissa Parreria was also present at the glitzy bash.



It is learnt that Brazilian Firmino ensured a number of different meats were served in his traditional 'churrasco style' on a constant basis until the diners had enough.

