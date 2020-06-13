Local insights

Sign up

Instucen Trust, an organisation that delves into Indian history, culture and sciences, has released its course calendar for June. Here’s a round-up:

Bang for your buck: Dr Shailendra Bhandare, member of faculty of oriental studies, University of Oxford, will shed light on the coinages of ancient and medieval India.

On June 22 to June 25

Cost Rs 500

Strong foundations: Join Dr Rashna Poncha and Dr Kurush F Dalal as they explore the history of fortifications and the city, and the making of modern Mumbai.

On June 15 to June 20

Cost Rs 700

India on board: Our country boasts of a legacy of over a hundred board games. The course will inform participants about their connect with archaeology, mythology, trade and folklore.

On June 15 to June 22

Cost Rs 800

