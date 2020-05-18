Lockdown Diaries: Anil Ambani and sons get grooming session at home, Tina shares adorable pictures

Anil Ambani is all smiles for the camera as he sets for a grooming session with Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul at home amid lockdown. Picture/Instagram Tina Ambani

A few days ago, Tina Ambani took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture featuring her husband Anil Ambani and sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. Interestingly, Tina Ambani shared the picture on the occasion of World Family Day, which was celebrated on May 15.

It seems Tina Ambani and her family are making the most of quarantine at home. In the picture, Anil Ambani and his sons can be seen indulging in grooming session amid lockdown as salons are shut due to the coronavirus crisis. The men from the Ambani family decided to help one another with lockdown grooming, while bonding on the occasion of International Family Day.

While sharing the adorable pictures with her followers, Tina Ambani captioned it: Hold your loved ones dear, enjoy your time together, even if virtually. Tina used the hashtag Hairraising Times and The New Normal in her caption. While giving a glimpse of how her family is spending lockdown at home, Tina urged people to enjoy more time with their loved ones and realise the importance of family during these tough times.

The cute and candid family post has garnered over 4,000 likes with hundreds of netizens taking to the comments section of the post to laud the Ambani family. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan posted a hugging face emoticon while fashion stylist Antara Marwah smiling cat with heart-eyes emoticon. A third user wrote, "You have some handsome sons Tina," while a fourth user commented, "Good to see you all together."

Earlier, on Mother's Day too, the former actress had shared cute, candid picture with her mom Meenakshi Munim and mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani to express her gratitude towards them. Giving a glimpe into her happy-go-lucky family life, Tina wrote, "A mother's love is unconditional, uncompromising, unmatched, for eternity."

