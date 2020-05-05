Lockdown hours turn John Boyega super nostalgic about Star Wars

Actor John Boyega, who made his final appearance as Stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn in "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker", recalled shooting for the franchise. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the 28-year-old shared how he keeps on thinking about his 'Star Wars' moments amid the lockdown, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've still got my audition scripts. I've still got notes for what time I'm supposed to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff.

"So it's more of a time, for me anyway, to just kind of be a bit nostalgic and really take in the moments that I was able to enjoy. Now I have time for family, so it's really, really a win-win," John said.

He also spoke about how leaving the sci-fi series behind allowed him to reflect on the changes in his career.

"I think for me, honestly, it's all been good. It's been great because I've been able to go home and ask that fundamental question that I couldn't answer through the six years (which) was, 'What just happened to me?'," John added.

