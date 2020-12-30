Looking forward for The Family Man season 2? Manoj Bajpayee has an important update for you

Giving the fans of The Family Man a reason to rejoice, Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first poster of the new season of the well-acclaimed series. The intriguing teaser shows us a picture of a time bomb with the time saying '2021'. The New Year will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. Along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, Srikant Tiwari will also be seen juggling between his role as a father and a husband.

Ever since the release of the Season 1, The Family Man has received immense love, appreciation and accolades from across the globe. Coming soon on Amazon Prime Video, The Family Man is created and directed by Raj and DK and will see Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. The series also marks the digital debut of south superstar Samantha Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the poster of the second season on his Twitter account. "Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime (sic)", he wrote.

The makers also dropped the poster on Instagram along with the caption, "Don't know about the timer here, but we're exploding with excitement (sic)".

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series plots Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle class guy who is a world class spy.

