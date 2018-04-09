Lord Of The Rings most expensive TV series

Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series



The Lord Of The Rings

The small screen adaptation of The Lord Of The Rings is set to be the most expensive TV series ever. The battle for rights of the fantasy adventure was on for quite some time between Netflix and Amazon. The negotiations have resulted in Amazon acquiring the rights of the series, adapted from JRR Tolkien's books, for USD 250 million. The five-season series deal ensures that the show must be in production within two years. The series is expected to cost more than USD 1 million, with the casting, producers, and visual effects factored in.

The Amazon Prime Original will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros Entertainment, read a statement. "'The Lord of the Rings' is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen," said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. "We are honoured to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth."

Considered to be one of the most ambitious film projects ever undertaken, The Lord Of The Rings consists of three fantasy adventure films, The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003).

