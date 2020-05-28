Search

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:47 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Learn about technicalities such as the use and importance of shadows and highlights as well as perspectives and elemental play

Imaginative experience

Bond with each other through sketching sessions put together by artist R Abhishek. Learn about technicalities such as the use and importance of shadows and highlights as well as perspectives and elemental play. He will also teach you techniques to illustrate different elements including earth, water and fire for a more meditative experience.

On May 31 and June 7, 5 pm onwards
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 400 per session

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK