Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Bond with each other through sketching sessions put together by artist R Abhishek. Learn about technicalities such as the use and importance of shadows and highlights as well as perspectives and elemental play. He will also teach you techniques to illustrate different elements including earth, water and fire for a more meditative experience.

On May 31 and June 7, 5 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400 per session

