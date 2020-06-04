Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

All in a rap

The lockdown might be time to pick up a new skill or a passion. Learn to rap with your partner at this online workshop by the Dharavi Dream Project. The course conducted over Zoom takes you through the history of hip-hop, its techniques, music and lyrics while teaching you how to create your own. You could take a three-month-long class, too.

On June 8, 12.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Relationship fun

Watch a comedy show that takes a dig at relationships with your special someone and laugh out loud about the little things that make them endearing and funny at the same time. RelationShit Advice, a panel show by stand-up comic Raunaq Rajani will feature guest comics Azeem Banatwalla, Abish Mathew and Viraj Ghilani who will all be your agony aunts for the evenings and answer queries with humour.

On June 5, 11 pm and June 6, 12 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

