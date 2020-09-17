Lucifer actor Tom Ellis goes off Twitter to avoid negative atmosphere

Tom Ellis is taking a break from Twitter because of the negativity and toxicity on the social media platform.

"Twitter seems more of a place where people like to shout horrible things at you and encourage others to do so if they don't agree with your opinion. I think I'm gonna take a little hiatus. Lots of love," tweeted Ellis, who is widely known for his role in the series Lucifer.

The series sees Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD — specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). The latest season of the series recently dropped online.

