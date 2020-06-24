'Lucifer' to be back with fifth season in August

The popular crime drama "Lucifer" is all set to come up with the fifth season in August. "Set a reminder because S5 part 1 of Lucifer arrives 21 August," a post on Netflix UK's Instagram page read. Created by Tom Kapinos, "Lucifer" features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt in the lead roles.

The show follows Lucifer (Ellis) who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD -- specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), reports deadline.com.

