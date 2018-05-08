Luke Ronchi, Mitchell McClenaghan complete ICC World XI to play West Indies

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ronchi and fast bowler McClenaghan join a host of stars who have already confirmed their participation in the Lord's match, which is being organised to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean



Mitchell McClenaghan

The New Zealand pair of Luke Ronchi and Mitchell McClenaghan complete the ICC World XI line-up for the fund-raising Twenty20 International against the West Indies at Lords on May 31, the ICC said on Monday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ronchi and fast bowler McClenaghan join a host of stars who have already confirmed their participation in the Lord's match, which is being organised to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.

The team, to be led by England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan, includes Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik (both India), Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik (both Pakistan), Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal (both Bangladesh), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).

"I'm looking forward to being a part of the World XI at Lord's for the charity match against the Windies on the 31st of May, that will be raising funds to help with the rebuilding of cricket venues which were damaged by the two hurricanes in the Caribbean last year," Ronchi was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"It is all for a worthy cause and it feels really good to see so many cricketers from different countries come together for such a reason. To be playing a match which will see some of the very best in action together is a matter of great pride for me. I'm looking forward to seeing a packed house at Lord's, supporting the relief effort, and an exciting game of cricket."

McClenaghan added: "It will be an absolute pleasure to contribute towards a fantastic cause and to help restore damaged stadiums after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. This will be a fantastic spectacle and I'm looking forward to participating with a great bunch of guys and look forward to doing those who will benefit from this match proud."

Ronchi, who turned out for Australia before returning to play for his country of birth New Zealand, has scored 1397 runs in 85 ODIs with 105 catches and 12 stumpings, while he has 359 runs in 32 T20Is with 24 catches and five stumpings. He scored the most runs in this year's Pakistan Super League, aggregating 435 runs for Islamabad United. Left-arm bowler McClenaghan has 82 wickets in 48 ODIs and 30 in 28 T20Is.

The Windies, the reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, are being led by Carlos Brathwaite. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell are among the other leading players in the squad.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever