Maharashtra Crime: Child pornography racket busted, five people held

crime

Following a tip off, the Navghar police raided several places in the state

Representational Pic

Five people were arrested on Friday from Maharashtra's Navgarh district on charges of running a child pornography racket on social media.

Following a tip off, the Navghar police raided several places in the state. "After receiving information via our sources, we raided several areas in Bhayandar, Palghar and Mumbai where we apprehended five main accused in the case," said the police.

"We identified the accused by recognising the logo promoting pornography on Whatsapp. This Whatsapp group comprises a total of 20 to 25 people, in which college students and working professionals are also involved," police added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Also Read: Mumbai: Hackers Attack Users Of Porn Sites, Demand Payment In Bitcoin

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever