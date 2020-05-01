Maharashtra Day 2020: Amruta Khanvilkar, Riteish Deshmukh wish fans
Several celebs, especially those from the Marathi film and television industry, sent out Maharashtra Day wishes to their fans.
May 1 has a huge significance for the people of Maharashtra as this is the day when the existing state of Maharashtra was formed. It is also celebrated as Labour Day, and celebrities, especially those from the Marathi film and television industry, sent out Maharashtra Day wishes to their fans.
Amruta Khanvilkar took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself decked in Maharashtrian finery and also shared Labour Day wishes.
View this post on Instagram
#à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥à¤®à¥à¤²à¤à¥ #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨
View this post on Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh, too, shared Maharashtra Day wishes with a picture of himself seeking blessings from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¬à¥à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 1, 2020
à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥
à¤§à¤°à¥à¤® , à¤ªà¤à¤¥ , à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤£à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥
à¤à¤µà¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¯ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥#maharashtraday #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ pic.twitter.com/fCrClVOvRB
Sai Tamhankar, known for her Marathi as well as Hindi roles, took to Twitter to share Maharashtra Day wishes with her fans.
à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾!!!— Sai (@SaieTamhankar) May 1, 2020
à¤à¤¯ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°!!!
Siddharth Jadhav, know for his performance in Ranveer Singh's Simmba, sent out wishes through an Instagram video:
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe