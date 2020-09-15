Maharashtra: Man flashes at woman on video call, asks her for sexual favours

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Aurangabad police booked a man for allegedly flashing and outraging the modesty of a woman. According to police officials, the accused made several video calls to the woman and demanded sexual favours.

Acting on the woman's husband's complaint, the MIDC Waluj police registered an offence against the suspect, reports Times of India. Sub-inspector Satish Pandit, who is investigating the case, said in the beginning, the woman ignored the calls from the unidentified man but the frequency of the calls and the vulgarity increased with time.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

During one of the video calls, the accused flashed his private parts, that is when the woman brought the matter to the notice of her husband, who approached the MIDC Waluj police on late Thursday night and lodged a complaint.

The police booked the suspect for outraging the modesty of woman, stalking and criminal intimidation through anonymous communication. "Details of the unidentified number have already been obtained and the process of identifying the suspect is underway," SI Pandit said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news