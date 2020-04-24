Maharashtra: Three held for attacking cop on lockdown duty

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman, who was on lockdown duty, at Ambejogai town of Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Friday. Govind Yelmate, who is attached to Amjogai police station, was beaten up by three men on Wednesday night, inspector Siddharth Gade said. Yelmate was investigating an offence at Yashwantnagar, where he spotted Kishor Lomte, Vaibhav Akhate and Tushar Shingare chatting at the street corner and questioned them, the official said.

The trio got angry and in turn attacked Yelmate, he said, adding that the accused were arrested under sections 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Incidentally, the injured policeman had provided two- month ration to a disabled man in town a couple of days ago, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever