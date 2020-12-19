Maharishi Aazaad announces Vishwa Sanskrit Maha Sammelan, The Biggest Sanskrit Seminar of World in New Delhi

Military School Student, International Brand Ambassador of Sanskrit, Sanskrit Mahanayak, Sanskrit Shiromani, Sanskrit Kalanidhi and The Ultimate Megastar of World Maharishi Aazaad who spread the Brahmavakya of Vedas through proclamation of Aham Brahmasmi to every corner of the World, is all set to establish Sanskrit as an International Language with the first ever 'Vishwa Sanskrit Maha Sammelan, The Biggest Sanskrit Seminar of World. Vishwa Sanskrit Maha Sammelan will be organised by Vishwa Sahitya Parishad established by Sanskrit Bhushan, Sanskrit Ratna, Sanskrit Bharati Kamini Dube.

Vishwa Sahitya Parishad along with Kamini Dube for spreading the Sanskrit Language globally, made the World's first mainstream Sanskrit Film Aham Brahmasmi and did its historic promotion worldwide, Which was Written, Edited & Directed By Student Of Military School Maharishi Aazaad.

The Seminar will be witnessed by Lakhs of people online and thousands of people will be present in the Stadium. The Biggest Sanskrit Seminar of World will be organised in the month of February 2021 from New Delhi, India. This biggest & historical Sanskrit seminar of the world will be organized in the presence of Thousands of people including students and Sanskrit Scholars and the online presence of Lakhs of people from all the top Indian universities & Institutes along with International Sanskrit Universities. Sanskrit Mahanayak Maharishi Aazaad, his team, thousands of Sanskrit Devotees and enthusiastic students, teachers are preparing for this Mega Event.

It will be the biggest Vishwa Sanskrit Maha sammelan till date, which will be organized by Vishwa Sahitya Parishad in New Delhi. The seminar will include scholars from every part of the World.

International Brand Ambassador of Sanskrit, Military School Student, Sanskrit Shiromani, Sanskrit Kalanidhi, Sanskrit Mahanayak and The Ultimate Megastar of World Maharishi Aazaad Is Protecting, Projecting, Promoting, Rejuvenating the Divine Language Sanskrit along with Ancient Literature, worldwide.

The Ultimate Megastar Of World & Sanskrit Warrior Maharishi Aazaad is the only person in the World who is spreading Sanskrit Indianism & Indian Culture worldwide.

