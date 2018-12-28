Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate festive season with NGO

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu along with wife and children hosted a celebration with the NGO members

Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautham and Sitar

South star Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautham and Sitara made the festive season special for the kids of Heal A Child Foundation.

They hosted a celebration with the NGO members. The actor also treated fans to a movie at a theatre he owns. The 7-screen Superplex that he launched is breathtakingly beautiful. The posters of Baahubali and certain stills of Mahesh Babu from different films adorn the walls of the grand superplex. AMB cinema which is owned by Mahesh Babu is first of it's kind of bringing the best-in-class viewing experience for the audience.

It has everything from laser screening to Dolby Atmos. The superplex is now open for moviegoers. Mahesh Babu recently finished his shoot schedule for Maharshi in New York and currently is shooting for the next schedule in Hyderabad until the end of the year. The actor will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April next year

