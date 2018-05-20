Mahesh Babu sponsors free sports Rehab center

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently striding high on the success of Bharat Ane Nenu which received a roaring response at the box office. The Telugu film is all set to be released in Tamil soon



Mahesh Babu

Not many know that Superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently riding high on the success of Bharat Ane Nenu has been associated with NRI SEVA Foundation to sponsor 'Free Sports Rehab center'. Mahesh has been lending a helping hand to the foundation to facilitate Indian athletes who cannot afford Rehab service. The organization conducts free health camps in slum areas every day for the past 6 years and caters to almost 150 patients daily.

Few months ago, NRI SEVA Foundation team approached Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar and presented their work since April 2012 with their consistent humanitarian services by reaching unreached people and been giving free health services, primarily Physiotherapy by treating more than 45,000 patients out of which more than 2500 are bedridden patients who suffered with stroke (Paralysis patients), head injuries, Kids with Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy and many other pediatric conditions.

Mahesh sponsored for one of their unique program for underprivileged National Athletes "Sports Performance Assessment & Enhancement Centre" which consists of three components such as Athlete Rehabilitation; Sports Injury prevention & management; and Fitness training methods with inputs from Sports Sciences in Gachibowli Stadium premises, to support Indian National players to win International medals. In the first phase, Athletes Rehabilitation center has been started in the stadium.

Harish Kolasani the founder of NRI Seva has mentioned that with the support of Mahesh Babu the organization will implement sustainable projects in villages to empower women, children, and seniors while involving the locals to participate in developing their villages and make them realize about their responsibility to support fellow beings.

Harish also mentioned that, since Mahesh and Namrata have been supporting the organization for their self-satisfaction for a few months. "I was really amazed to witness how affectionately and quietly they help others that are in real need and we are so proud to get their direct support to the organization."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently striding high on the success of Bharat Ane Nenu which received a roaring response at the box office. The Telugu film is all set to be released in Tamil soon.

Also read: Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu grosses Rs 192 Cr in 12 Days at box office

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates