Mahesh Babu thanks fans as he marks 7 million followers

Mahesh Babu is one of the most followed South Indian Superstars leaving behind biggies like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Allu Sirish, amongst others

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys an immense fan following across quarters. The much loved actor who has clocked 7 million followers on Twitter, took to the social media platform to thank his fans for the incredible love and support.

Mahesh Babu shared a picture expressing his gratitude saying, "Forever grateful for your supportð

#7MillionMaheshians love you all... ð¤ð¤♥♥".

Forever grateful for your supportð#7MillionMaheshians love you all... ð¤ð¤♥♥ pic.twitter.com/xUzUrPHp9i — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 6, 2018

The Superstar is, infact, the most followed South Indian Superstar with a combined following of over 14 million. After the roaring success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is all set to work on his 25th film. The actor has already begun shooting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Titled Maharshi, the teaser of the film was released on the Superstar's birthday which garnered an immense response from the audience proving the tremendous anticipation for the film. For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office.

