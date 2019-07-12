Mahesh Babu to essay the role of an Army Major in Sarileru Neekevvaru

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has been riding high on the success of his latest film, Maharshi. After a vacation in Europe with his family, he has come back to India and has immediately started working on his next movie. His upcoming movie is titled 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' with a character base on an army background and we will see Mahesh Babu essay the role of an Army officer.

Pictures of Mahesh Babu were released recently where his army badge is visible and it shows that his name in the movie is Major Ajay Krishna. The movie is being shot in Jammu and Kashmir and will hit the silver screen in 2020.

Fans of Mahesh Babu are beyond excited as they eagerly wait to see their favorite superstar back in action after the thunderous success of his recent release, Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of his recent release Maharshi with his family and what better than a vacation! The actor celebrated the grand success of his 25th film by taking a break with his loved ones and was recently spotted at the Oval stadium in London, as well.

With the journey that the superstar has shared with his fans, the audience is surely waiting even more for his upcoming projects.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.

