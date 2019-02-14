Mahesh Babu's wax statue to travel from Hyderabad to Madame Tussauds, Malaysia

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu is the only Indian actor to have achieved this milestone. The statue will later be displayed at Madame Tussauds in Malaysia

Mahesh Babu

South star Mahesh Babu has the unique distinction of having his Madame Tussauds wax statue being unveiled in hometown Hyderabad. The statue will be on display at a multiplex, which the actor owns.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for the next schedule of Maharshi. Owing to his national popularity his upcoming next Maharshi is touted to release in Hindi.

Considering the unfathomable fanbase of Mahesh Babu, Maharshi has also generated immense buzz amongst the audience across the nation.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most followed South Indian Superstars with a combined following of over 14 million leaving behind biggies like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Allu Sirish, amongst others and apparently, Maharshi which is touted to be one of his biggest projects will also be dubbed in Hindi.

Mahesh's previous films such as Dookudu (2011), Business Man (2012) and I - Nenokkadine (2014) have been dubbed in Hindi earlier, with reruns on Hindi television channel. As the actor has received incredible love for his dubbed films on TV, a lot of exhibitors have approached the makers of Maharshi to release the film dubbed his next in Hindi.

