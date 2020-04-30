Malavika Mohanan trolled by Master co-star Vijay's fans for this reason

Beyond The Clouds (2017) actor Malavika Mohanan was trolled by Master co-star Vijay's fans. They spewed venom after she questioned a sexist cartoon depicting the cast of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller in lockdown. It showed her cooking while the male actors were playing board games, listening to music and chilling.

The fan-made caricature also featured director Lokesh Kanagaraj and designer Gopi Prasanna. Mohanan wrote, "The task of a woman even in a hypothetical 'movie house' is to cook. When will gender roles die? Sigh (sic)." The barrage of hate tweets forced Mohanan to delete the post. Later, one fan shared the same cartoon, in which she is seen reading a book. "I love this version (sic)," she wrote.

Malavika Mohanan, on the professional front, is now prepping for her next — Anand Annamalai's multi-lingual Hero starring Arjun Reddy (2017) star Vijay Deverakonda. The actress was last seen in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds.

"Majidi sir has a very clear vision for all his characters. All his characters are real people going through real issues. It started with my losing weight before I started filming to physically look like an inmate," Malavika had said in a statement.

Beyond The Clouds narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film is set to release worldwide on April 20, 2018.

