Man allegedly murders his lover hangs self to death in Jaipur

Jaipur: A man had allegedly killed his lover before hanging himself to death in Chandwaji area of Jaipur. The alleged crime occurred on Saturday night. Police said that the accused identified as Mukesh Meena (25) allegedly slit the throat of Suman Meena (20) at a farm and hanged himself from a tree, they said.

Before committing suicide, he called the police control room, informing about the murder, police said. Based on his mobile location, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Primary investigation revealed that they were in a relationship for some time. However, the reason for the crime is unclear. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

