Man allegedly rapes his 15-year-old daughter in Shamli

crime

The accused has been arrested and a case has also been registered. Further investigation in the matter is underway

Representational picture

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping his fifteen-year-old daughter, police said on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Shamli, Ajay Kumar said, "A man has raped his fifteen-year-old daughter. Villagers informed an NGO about this incident. The NGO told the police that the survivor was also beaten."

"Villagers also informed that the survivor was suffering from an illness in the stomach and that she could not speak. However, it is not clear whether she is dumb by birth. She has been admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar," Kumar added.

The accused has been arrested and a case has also been registered. Further investigation in the matter is underway. "We are waiting for the medical report of the survivor," he said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

