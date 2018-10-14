Man allegedly rapes minor girl for months on pretext of marriage

crime

Police personnel have been directed to arrest the accused at the earliest

Representational Image

An FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly raping a minor girl for months on the pretext of marriage in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the accused used to visit the girl's residence when she was alone and repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

The man lived in the girl's neighbourhood at a place under Town Police Station. The relatives of the 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint at a women's police station on Saturday following which the police lodged the FIR against the man, the SP said.

Police personnel have been directed to arrest the accused at the earliest, the SP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates