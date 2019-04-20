Man arrested for creating nuisance, threatening people in Mumbai Central

crime

The accused identified as Akhtar Aslam Khan (21), is a resident of Tulshiwadi and has a criminal record in connection with housebreaking, thefts and threatening people for money

The Tardeo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday night for allegedly creating nuisance in public and creating panic near Mumbai Central Railway station by brandishing a knife at people. The accused is a resident of Tulshiwadi and has been arrested before for thefts and burglary.

The Tardeo cops on patrolling duty received a call from an informer around 8.50 pm that a man is brandishing knife in the open and threatening pedestrians and shop keepers near Mumbai Central station area. The police rushed to the spot immediately and saw the pedestrians were running helter-skelter and the shopkeepers were shutting down the shops on Sane Guruji Marg and Vasantdada Patil Garden.

According to an officer from the Tardeo police station, "When we went crossed the Tulshiwadi area, we saw the suspect walking towards Mumbai Central car shed. When we confronted him, he brandished a knife and threatened to kill us. One of our officers nabbed him from behind and we arrested him." The accused identified as Akhtar Aslam Khan (21), is a resident of Tulshiwadi.

Akhtar was earlier arrested for theft and has a reputation of being notorious. A resident from Tulshiwadi on condition of anonymity stated, "Akhtar was trying to instill fear in the minds of people of Tulshiwadi so he could take money from them."

Akhtar has been booked under relevant sections of Arms Act and Mumbai Police Act. A knife of 35 centimetres has been recovered from Akhtar by the police. He has been remanded to police custody.

