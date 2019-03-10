Man arrested for harassing woman pilot in Kerala

crime

He was arrested based on the complaint forwarded to us by the airport manager. On preliminary investigation, we came to know that he was drunk while driving at the airport. Further investigation is on," a police official told PTI

Representational picture

Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman pilot at the international airport here, police said.

Thiruvananthapuram resident Unnikrishnan was arrested by police late in the evening for making "sexually coloured comments" against the 26-year-old co-pilot of a public carrier while she was waiting for her vehicle at the airport premises on Friday night.

He was arrested based on the complaint forwarded to us by the airport manager. On preliminary investigation, we came to know that he was drunk while driving at the airport. Further investigation is on," a police official told PTI.

Quoting the woman's complaint, police said he had made the comments sitting inside his car and immediately drove away the vehicle. The woman had noted down the car's number. The case has been registered against the accused under Section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever