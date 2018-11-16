Man arrested with 3 kg poppy straw in Samba

crime

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him and further investigation was on, he added

Representational picture

An alleged drug peddler was arrested on Thursday and three kg poppy straw was seized from his possession in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Kulbeer Singh, a resident of Chak Babral village, was arrested after police intercepted his truck, coming from Kashmir, at Mansar Morh and found the poppy straw hidden under his seat, a police spokesman said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him and further investigation was on, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever