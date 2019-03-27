Man asks 26-year-old to return loan, killed in New Delhi

crime

The case was solved within 24 hours of the incident, they said. Nitin Yadav was arrested for killing Bhoj Narayanan in south-west Delhi with the help of a juvenile, who has been apprehended

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly killing a person, who had asked him to pay back a loan of Rs 30,000, police said on Tuesday. The case was solved within 24 hours of the incident, they said. Nitin Yadav was arrested for killing Bhoj Narayanan in south-west Delhi with the help of a juvenile, who has been apprehended, police said.

They said Yadav, a resident of Kapashera, made a call to the police control room (PCR) on March 21 to cover up his act. He had informed the PCR that he was taking a person, who was lying injured on a road, to a hospital, police said. On his statement, an enquiry was made but there no eye witnesses came forward, they said.

"The caller was contacted again and he said he was known to the injured person, and he had admitted him to a hospital in Dwarka where doctors had declared the injured person as brought dead," Yadav said in his statement. There were certain discrepancies in Yadav's statement and it also did not match information gathered from surveillance, police said.

Yadav has confessed his involvement in the case and stated that he had killed the deceased with the help of a person, a juvenile, they said. He said he used an iron rod to beat the victim to death, police said Yadav had borrowed Rs 30,000 from the deceased. When Narayanan asked for his money, the accused planned to eliminate him, police said. On Yadav's information, the juvenile was apprehended, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates