Man beaten to death for objecting to people bursting firecrackers

The deceased Jatin Das stopped a child from bursting crackers at the wedding which was taking place near his house

A man was allegedly beaten to death in Assam at a wedding party after he objected to the bursting of firecrackers during the ceremony. The incident took place in Nalbari's Ghurathal area on Wednesday. The deceased Jatin Das stopped a child from bursting crackers at the wedding which was taking place near his house.

He allegedly hit the child following which some people present at the wedding argued and thrashed him ruthlessly. Agitated by the incident, locals vandalised the wedding venue and police had to be called in to control the situation. As per reports, police have detained six people who have been allegedly involved in the incident. Currently, the bride and the groom's family are in police custody.

