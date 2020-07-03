Man behind killing of UP cops, Vikas Dubey, wanted for 60 cases of murder, robbery

Eight policemen, including a circle officer, were shot dead and six other cops suffered grave injuries during an operation to nab gangster Vikas Dubey in the wee hours of Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

Who is Vikas Dubey?

There are 60 cases, including murder, robberies, and kidnappings, registered against Vikas Dubey. Police were on the lookout for him after a villager, recently, lodged an attempt to murder complaint against him.

In October 2001, he had shot dead senior BJP leader and then chairman of contract labour board, Santosh Shukla, inside the Shivli police station. Two cops were also killed in the attack. However, he was acquitted in the case by a session court due to lack of evidence against him.

He was also accused in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, an Assistant Manager of Tarachand Inter College in Kanpur.

He had joined Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) and won nagar panchayat election while he was in jail.

He carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

What Vikas Dubey’s family says?

The family members of Vikas Dubey are now claiming that he has not been home for the past two days. A woman relative, possibly his sister-in-law, told TV channels that Vikas Dubey had not come home for the past two days and it was the police that fired at the house in the wee hours of Friday.

Two other members of the family who refused to identify themselves said that 'some people' may have come on their roof during the incident but Vikas was not present.

The local villagers, meanwhile, also claimed that they were not present in the village when the firing took place. "I thought it was a tyre-burst," said one, while the others claimed that they were sleeping in the fields and learnt about the incident in the morning.

None of the villagers admitted to knowing Vikas Dubey personally or having seen him in the village.

Dubey, sources said, owned about half a dozen properties in the village and wielded tremendous clout in the region as well as in the corridors of power.

(With inputs from IANS)

