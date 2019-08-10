Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in Delhi

crime

When the wife objected to the verbal divorce, he repeatedly sent 'fatwa' on WhatsApp that triple talaq has been pronounced

A man was picked up from the Azad Market area in North Delhi for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in June this year, police said on Saturday. "A woman had filed a complaint in Bada Hindu Rao police station yesterday that her husband gave instant talaq to her by pronouncing 'talaq' three times. We have registered a case against the husband under the new laws and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said in an ANI report. According to the police, the couple got married in 2011.

Prasad further said that when the woman reacted to the triple talaq, she was repeatedly sent 'fatwa' over WhatsApp that the verbal divorce has been pronounced. The man was booked under Section 4 (punishment for giving triple talaq) of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his nod to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which makes instant 'triple talaq' a punishable offence among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the man.

