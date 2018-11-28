Man chops off fiancee's body to pieces after she exposes his extra-marital affair

crime

Representational Pic

A man from Uttar Pradesh, by the name of Jehangir Khan, murdered his fiancee, Zenab Khan, after she disclosed about his illicit affair with another woman to the latter's family.

Jehangir and Zenab's love story seemed like quite an ideal one, with him the 'bad boy' and her the pretty woman. The two were engaged about three years ago. It was only later on that Zenab, age 21, found out that Jehangir, age 28, was having an affair with another woman from Ramnagar, Uttarakhand despite their engagement.

Disappointed knowing that he often visits her in Ramnagar, one day Zenab showed up at the other woman's house and spilled the beans of Jehangir's affair to the other woman's family. Neither took the news lightly - neither did the woman's family nor did Jehangir himself.

Enraged at this, Jehangir abducted Zenab from her house and took her to his farmhouse where he chopped her body to pieces at the banks of a river. The police managed to nab the murderer after Zenab's family filed an abduction case on 14 November as well as when the cops identified call details from Zenab's cell phone.

The Rampur superintendent of police told TOI, "Jehangir made a plan, and with the help of his friend Emroz, abducted Zenab and took her to their farmhouse. There, Jehangir's history-sheeter father, his cousin and their servant strangled her to death and chopped her body into three pieces, poured acid and then buried the body in the jungle."

Four teams are formed in order to arrest Jehangir's father, cousin and their servant, who are currently on the run.

A reward of Rs 50,000 each and imposing NSA on accused has been announced by the cops.

